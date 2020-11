Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIAM GILBERT 'POP' MOORE



LAKELAND - William Gilbert 'Pop' Moore, a decorated retired Army veteran, passed on 10/25/2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice.

He is survived by his sisters Linda and Dorothy, sons Cliff, & Michael, daughters Janet, Janice & Nicky, and many grandchildren. He will Be joining his wife Lois & sons Marvin and Danny in Heaven.



