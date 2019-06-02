Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
For more information about
WILLIAM CHORNEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CHORNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM HARRY CHORNEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM HARRY CHORNEY Obituary
WILLIAM HARRY
CHORNEY, 89

WINTER HAVEN - William H. Chorney of Winter Haven, Florida passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Bellatage Assisted Living in Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born July 22, 1929 in East St. Louis, Illinois to the late Daniel and Lillian (Ganon) Chorney. William was a veteran in the United States Marines serving in Korea.
He is survived by his wife Theresa Chorney, daughter Theresa R. 'Randy' Hanner and husband Charles of Hernando, FL, son William H. Chorney, Jr. and wife Pam of Providence Forge, VA.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from June 2 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now