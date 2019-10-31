|
WILLIAM
HAWKINS HARLAN III
MARIETTA, GA. - William Hawkins Har-lan III passed away October 24, 2019 in Marietta, GA at the age of 91 with his loving family present. He was born in Zolfo Springs, FL on October 28, 1928 and lived most of his life in Polk County, FL.
Mr. Harlan graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Agricultural Education and then received his United States Army commission. He served in the Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star. He served 37 years in the United States Army Reserve, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel. He was a passionate citrus grower and worked for 37 years for Growers Fertilizer Corporation.
Mr. Harlan was preceded in death by his daughter Judge Beth Harlan Houston, his parents William H. Harlan, Jr. and Ruth Conroy Harlan, and his brother Edwin Harlan. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Carla Allen Harlan; daughter Anne (John) Foster of Marietta, GA; son Bill (Barbara) Harlan of Marion, NC; son-in-law Dave Houston of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren Jennifer (Victor) Hernandez of Seattle, WA, Ashley (Paul) Daraei of Decatur, GA, Kristen Harlan of Bartow, FL, Jay (Caroline) Foster of Atlanta, GA, David (Heather) Houston of St. Petersburg, FL, William (Amy) Harlan IV of Lancaster, KY, and Andrew Clay Houston of San Clemente, CA.
Services are planned for November 3rd from 3-5:00 at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven. Interment will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery November 4th at 10:30 AM.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019