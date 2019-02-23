|
WILLIAM 'BILL' HOOD
STUART, Jr., 82
BARTOW - William 'Bill' Hood Stuart, Jr., 82, of Bartow, Florida, died peacefully on February 21, 2019, in his home, comforted by his loving family and his belief in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born to Margrette and Bill Stuart of Bartow, Florida, on July 7, 1936, he was a graduate of Summerlin Institute. Bill often looked for reasons not to be in school, whether that involved showing cattle or taking the principal fishing. Even though he was a lifelong proponent of education, when he was in school it just seemed that often there were better things to do. He pursued his love of agriculture by attending Washington State University where he immediately exhibited strong leadership skills that ultimately resulted in his being elected Student Body President. He graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. Bill met the love of his life, Nancy Sell, while in college, and they were married on August 4, 1961. Together they lived a full and adventuresome life over the course of their 57-year marriage.
It all began within months of being married, when they set sail on a 120' schooner to sail around the world. Dubbed 'The Collegiate Rebel,' Bill supervised his crew and facilitated testing and observations for corporate and collegiate clients. This two-year sailing adventure provided a lifetime of memories.
The Stuarts then settled permanently in Bartow to raise a family with a brief hiatus for Bill to pursue graduate studies, earning an MBA at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 1965. This fueled an already latent entrepreneurial spirit and after returning to Bartow, Bill built a professional career within a diverse group of industries, including ranching, mining, citrus, and manufacturing. Whether it was The Stuart Ranch or American Resources or Bagley Bait Company the goal was always about excellence which often lead to creating industry standards. His true passion-driven by faith, vision, civic mindedness, and service-often lead him beyond business to philanthropic causes. He worked tirelessly to cultivate and equip the lives of everyday people so that they might flourish. This was accomplished through a wide array of organizations like Rotary International's Polio Plus and Rotary Scholars Programs, Heart of Florida Girl Scouts, and Erskine College and Seminary. His unselfish service did not go unnoticed as he was recognized with an Honorary Doctor of Laws from Erskine College (1993), Rotary International Service Above Self Award (1996), and Rotary International Distinguished Service Award (1998). He was a collector and that included ideas which kept him energized. He often was the genesis of big ideas and was forever encouraging others to think bigger. With regards to objects it was never about the gathering of things, rather it was about creating an historical context. From founding Erskine's Flying Fleet Hall of Fame to assembling one-of-a-kind collections of antique fishing lures, there was always a purposefulness in collecting. The lure venture lead Bill to write with other co-contributors, Florida Lure Makers and Their Lures, the first reference books of its kind. When Bill Stuart participated, he was all in and his church was no exception. Serving as Clerk of the Session for multiple decades as well as Chairman of the Board for Erskine College and Seminary for sixteen years. Additionally, he served as president of The Edward C. Stuart Foundation for decades and as the chief architect and founder of the E.B. Kennedy Scholarship Program (Erskine College) as well as the Edward Crosland Stuart Scholarship Program (Davidson College). He was a churchman and a consummate gentleman. His accomplishments meant nothing without his faith. Bill died in faith, believing as Corinthians states 'in this tent we groan, longing to be clothed with our heavenly dwelling...oh, death where is thy sting? Oh, grave where is thy victory?'
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sell Stuart of Bartow, Florida; two daughters, Kennedy Satterfield of Charlotte, North Carolina and Crosland Stuart of Winter Park, Florida; five Satterfield grandchildren: Margrette, Sara Martin, Dabney Anne, David Michael, and Nancy; and a great grandson, Connor Satterfield. He is also survived by his sister Nelle Kennedy Terry of Bartow, Florida and other extended family.
The visitation is scheduled for Monday, February 25 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the family home. The funeral will be Tuesday, February 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Bartow (205 E. Stanford Street) followed by a graveside service at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow Trust or The Edward C. Stuart Foundation.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019