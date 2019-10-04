|
|
WILLIAM
HUDSON
LAKELAND - William 'Rock' Hudson, age 81, of Lakeland, FL passed away on September 29, 2019.
A native of Hahira, Georgia, he was the son of the late James and Willie Hudson.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Ola Jean Hudson; children, Vickie Mozeley, Brian Hudson; brother, Joe Hudson (Debbie), daughter-in-law, Macie Kent (Aaron); 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and 2 dogs Goldie and Tye.
William worked for the city of Lakeland for 20 years before he retired. He loved taking care of his garden and woodworking.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019, with a memorial service to follow at 3 pm, Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, FL 33805.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a fund for donations. In memory of Mr. William 'Rock' Hudson, there will be a park bench placed in Lakeland, FL. If you wish to make a donation, please contact, Deb King at 352-515-5040.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019