WILLIAM J. "BILL" ALEXANDER
WILLIAM J. 'BILL' ALEXANDER, 72

WINTER HAVEN - William J. 'Bill' Alexander, age 72, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
He was born January 3, 1948 at Hahira, GA. He graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1966.
After graduation, he attended Polk Community College now Polk State College from 1966-1968 and earned an AS Degree. In December 1968, he began his military service in the Navy where he became an Aerographer's Mate. After his tour with the Navy, he returned to Winter Haven and began a career at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred as a Lab Technician in Plant Pathology. He retired after 32 years.
Bill is predeceased by his father, Henry Alexander, his mother, Alma Alexander and his bonus mother Selma Alexander, two brothers, Alvin and Leo Alexander. He is survived by his sisters, Audrey Cauthen, Tifton, Ga and Elaine Sheffield, Winter Haven, FL; brothers, Carol Alexander, Haines City, Fl and Johnny Alexander, Interlachen, Fl.
Bill will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fl.
Gilley's Family Cremation.


Published in The Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
