WILLIAM J.

CAPALBO

5/2/36 - 7/24/20



LAKELAND - William J. Capalbo passed July 24, 2020.

Born in the Bronx, New York. He retired from a 33 year career as an educator / administrator from Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Bronx, NY.

Bill leaves behind his loving family: wife, Elvy; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Glen; son Alan; and 5 grandchildren; Robert, Daniel, Anthony, Jacqueline, and Joseph.

Bill was a huge fan of the New York Yankees and the Three Stooges.

Bill will be remembered as a wonderful, happy, kind husband, father, and Grandfather.

He will be missed tremendously!



