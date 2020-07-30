WILLIAM J.
CAPALBO
5/2/36 - 7/24/20
LAKELAND - William J. Capalbo passed July 24, 2020.
Born in the Bronx, New York. He retired from a 33 year career as an educator / administrator from Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Bronx, NY.
Bill leaves behind his loving family: wife, Elvy; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Glen; son Alan; and 5 grandchildren; Robert, Daniel, Anthony, Jacqueline, and Joseph.
Bill was a huge fan of the New York Yankees and the Three Stooges.
Bill will be remembered as a wonderful, happy, kind husband, father, and Grandfather.
He will be missed tremendously!
