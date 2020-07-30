1/
WILLIAM J. CAPALBO /2/36 - 7/24/20 LAKELAND - William J. C 24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM J.
CAPALBO
5/2/36 - 7/24/20

LAKELAND - William J. Capalbo passed July 24, 2020.
Born in the Bronx, New York. He retired from a 33 year career as an educator / administrator from Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Bronx, NY.
Bill leaves behind his loving family: wife, Elvy; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Glen; son Alan; and 5 grandchildren; Robert, Daniel, Anthony, Jacqueline, and Joseph.
Bill was a huge fan of the New York Yankees and the Three Stooges.
Bill will be remembered as a wonderful, happy, kind husband, father, and Grandfather.
He will be missed tremendously!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved