WILLIAM JAMES

ARNOLD III, 73



MULBERRY- William James Arnold III, 73 passed away at home surrounded by family on April 26, 2020, after loosing the battle to a hemorrhage from a fall a week prior.

Born in Bristol, VA, to William Arnold and Eleanor Mays on Dec 13, 1946. He was a Ret. MSgt in the AF serving 23 years & Ret DOC, serving 16 years. Bill was a good man, husband, father, & friend.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Gloria 'Dawn' Arnold, son James Arnold, daughters Rachel (Dean) Croft, Rebecca Sharon, and Ruth (Johnny) Gonzales, & grandson Brandon (he raised), mother Eleanor Mays, sister Sally & brother Mark, his many grandchildren, nephews, nieces & in laws.

Service will be announced at a later date.



