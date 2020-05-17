WILLIAM JAMES ARNOLD III
WILLIAM JAMES
ARNOLD III, 73

MULBERRY- William James Arnold III, 73 passed away at home surrounded by family on April 26, 2020, after loosing the battle to a hemorrhage from a fall a week prior.
Born in Bristol, VA, to William Arnold and Eleanor Mays on Dec 13, 1946. He was a Ret. MSgt in the AF serving 23 years & Ret DOC, serving 16 years. Bill was a good man, husband, father, & friend.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Gloria 'Dawn' Arnold, son James Arnold, daughters Rachel (Dean) Croft, Rebecca Sharon, and Ruth (Johnny) Gonzales, & grandson Brandon (he raised), mother Eleanor Mays, sister Sally & brother Mark, his many grandchildren, nephews, nieces & in laws.
Service will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

