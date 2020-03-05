|
WILLIAM 'BILLY'
JAMES KERST, 44
LAKELAND - Mr. William 'Billy' James Kerst, age 44, a resident of Lakeland passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Mr. Kerst was born November 21, 1975 in Wauchula, FL, to William Bertloet and Barbara Ann (Pierce) Kerst. Billy was a lifetime Polk County resident and a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Iraq War. He was a Transportation Dispatcher for C & S Wholesales in Plant City which is a distributor for Winn Dixie and other grocery food chains. He graduated from Ft. Meade High School class of 1993. Billy enjoyed football (Miami Hurricanes & Miami Dolphins), hunting, fishing, video games, going to Disney with his family and spending time with family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; son Hunter James Kerst in 2015; brother William 'Wesley' Kerst; maternal grandmother Martha and paternal grandparents. Billy is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 9 years, Darlene Kerst of Lakeland; daughter Courtney Kerst of Burhamsville, VA; son Zachary Kerst of Lakeland; parents William & Nancy Kerst of Frostproof; maternal grandfather James (Nancy) Pierce of Ft. Meade; Aunts Sandy (Ronnie) Schiver, Martha (Lennie) Harris, Elizabeth Spoon & Stacy Reed, all of Ft. Meade; father-in-law Randy (Sandra) Schneider of Polk City; mother-in-law Joan Brookover of Lakeland, cousins Annette, Brandy, Austin, Morganne and many other extended family.
Funeral service will be held 6:00 pm Saturday, March 7th at the Legacy Community Church, 201 Dickey Rd., Auburndale with visitation & meal reception beginning 3:00 pm at the church. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL, 33823. (863) 967.1167.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020