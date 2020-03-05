Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Legacy Community Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Legacy Community Church
201 Dickey Rd.
Auburndale, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM KERST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM JAMES "BILLY" KERST


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM JAMES "BILLY" KERST Obituary
WILLIAM 'BILLY'
JAMES KERST, 44

LAKELAND - Mr. William 'Billy' James Kerst, age 44, a resident of Lakeland passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Mr. Kerst was born November 21, 1975 in Wauchula, FL, to William Bertloet and Barbara Ann (Pierce) Kerst. Billy was a lifetime Polk County resident and a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Iraq War. He was a Transportation Dispatcher for C & S Wholesales in Plant City which is a distributor for Winn Dixie and other grocery food chains. He graduated from Ft. Meade High School class of 1993. Billy enjoyed football (Miami Hurricanes & Miami Dolphins), hunting, fishing, video games, going to Disney with his family and spending time with family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; son Hunter James Kerst in 2015; brother William 'Wesley' Kerst; maternal grandmother Martha and paternal grandparents. Billy is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 9 years, Darlene Kerst of Lakeland; daughter Courtney Kerst of Burhamsville, VA; son Zachary Kerst of Lakeland; parents William & Nancy Kerst of Frostproof; maternal grandfather James (Nancy) Pierce of Ft. Meade; Aunts Sandy (Ronnie) Schiver, Martha (Lennie) Harris, Elizabeth Spoon & Stacy Reed, all of Ft. Meade; father-in-law Randy (Sandra) Schneider of Polk City; mother-in-law Joan Brookover of Lakeland, cousins Annette, Brandy, Austin, Morganne and many other extended family.
Funeral service will be held 6:00 pm Saturday, March 7th at the Legacy Community Church, 201 Dickey Rd., Auburndale with visitation & meal reception beginning 3:00 pm at the church. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL, 33823. (863) 967.1167.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -