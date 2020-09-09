WILLIAM JAMES 'BILL' WILLIAMSSARASOTA - William James 'Bill' Williams of Sarasota, FL., passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born to Orville and Florence Williams in 1939, the second of four children. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Thomas on Aug 30, 1962. He was a loving husband to Barbara and a loving father to their two children. Bill served in the US Navy with the 'Seabees' in Cuba during the 1963 missile crisis. He had a distinguished career in Engineering and Construction, retiring as Vice President and General Manager of the Lakeland office of Jacobs Engineering in 2001. Bill enjoyed automobiles throughout his life, and riding with him you would always hear and feel the rumble of American-made horsepower.Bill was preceded in death by his wife Barbara. He is survived by his son Gregory (Connie) of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughter Gwen (Kenneth) Roberts of Monroe, Georgia; grandson Conner (Jessica) Roberts and great-grandson William Roberts of Hiram, Georgia. He is also survived by his sisters Jo Hoy and Gail Hathaway, brother Jack Williams, and numerous nieces and nephews.