WILLIAM JOHN
SADLER, 90
LAKELAND - William John Sadler, 90, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Arbor Oaks Assisted Living, Lakeland, FL. William was born December 15, 1929 to John and Mary Sadler in Brooklyn, New York. He was the youngest of eight children.
William is survived by his wife Geraldine of 52 years, daughters Laurie Lawrence (Sad-ler), and Cheryl Furr (Schneider), and son Kenneth Schneider. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jennifer Melton, Ashley Barrett (Melton), Kyle Lawrence, Garrett Schneider, Jayde Lawrence, Cierra Thatcher, and great - grandchildren Kristopher Falcone, Fay Barrett, Brennen Knaack, Liam Barrett, and Astrid Barrett. In addition to many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Joann Melton (Sadler).
William, known as Bill, was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and later was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. After the war, he moved to Carmel, NY where he met and married Geraldine O'Connor in 1967. Bill later retired from the Carmel Central School District and the couple moved to Lakeland, FL where they have lived at Sandpiper Golf and Country Club since 1993. Bill is recognized as a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
Under the current state of the nation, funeral services are only being held for immediate family on Saturday, April 4, 2020, 11:00am, at St. Anthony's Church in Lakeland, FL. Bill will be laid to rest at Lakeland Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Amedisys Foundation, c/o Compassionate Care Hospice, 2525 Drane Field Rd., Suite 4, Lakeland, FL 33811.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020