Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 783-9900
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
WILLIAM LATHAN BODNAR


1937 - 2020
WILLIAM LATHAN BODNAR Obituary
WILLIAM LATHAN BODNAR, 82

LAKELAND - William Lathan Bodnar, 82, of Lakeland, passed away February 12, 2020.
He was born June 18, 1937 in Norfolk County, Virginia to William J. and Violet Bodnar. Known as Billy by his family, he retired from the United States Coast Guard as (E-7) Chief Storekeeper. He retired from Publix Super Markets after working in the produce warehouse and folk-lift shop. Billy enjoyed U.S. and world travel. He won trophies for tennis, bowling and classic car restoration. He attended many school and family reunions.
Billy is survived by his wife, Ruth; sons, Gary (Cynthia), Wilbur (Denise) and Larry (Bonnie); daughter, Bonnie (Tracy); seven grandchildren, Melissa, Heather, Amanda, Jennifer, Nikkole, Christina, and Aaron; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Judy (Eddie) Taylor; niece, Darlene in Chesapeake, Virginia; sister, W. Paulette (Jim) Carroll; nephew, Matthew; niece Beverly; as well as extended family, surrogate grandchildren and foreign exchange students. He was preceded in death by a son, Curtis.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00 pm Monday, February 17 at Whitfield Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm prior to the service. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens in Dade City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to USF Byrd Parkinson Disease Institute, 4001 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa, FL, 33613.
Whitfield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
