WILLIAM'BILL' LOWELL WOOD, 82LITHIA - William 'Bill' Lowell Wood, 82, of Lithia, Florida, born on August 3, 1938 in Hazelhurst, Georgia; entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2020. He was a retired maintenance Supervisor for Farmland Industries (Mosaic), and enjoyed golfing.He is survived by wife of 62 years, Laura Noreene Wood; son, Anthony Jeff Wood of Lithia; sister, Loraine Brown (Wayne) of Lithia; granddaughters, Sam Negrete (Rene) of Lithia, and Amber Petty (Chance) of Enterprise, Alabama; and great-granddaughters, Mia Rose Negrete, and Lilly Renee Negrete. He was preceded in death by son, Lowell 'Moe' Forrest Wood; and grandson, Jesse Lamar Wood.Expressions of condolence at