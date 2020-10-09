1/1
WILLIAM LOWELL "BILL" WOOD
WILLIAM
'BILL' LOWELL WOOD, 82

LITHIA - William 'Bill' Lowell Wood, 82, of Lithia, Florida, born on August 3, 1938 in Hazelhurst, Georgia; entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2020. He was a retired maintenance Supervisor for Farmland Industries (Mosaic), and enjoyed golfing.
He is survived by wife of 62 years, Laura Noreene Wood; son, Anthony Jeff Wood of Lithia; sister, Loraine Brown (Wayne) of Lithia; granddaughters, Sam Negrete (Rene) of Lithia, and Amber Petty (Chance) of Enterprise, Alabama; and great-granddaughters, Mia Rose Negrete, and Lilly Renee Negrete. He was preceded in death by son, Lowell 'Moe' Forrest Wood; and grandson, Jesse Lamar Wood.
Expressions of condolence at
HopewellFuneral.com .


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
October 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
