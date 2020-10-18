WILLIAM
MONROE 'BILL' AGNER
4/30/38 - 10/13/20
DADE CITY - Bill peacefully passed from this life on the afternoon of October 13th, 2020 after a rapid decline in health. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family and friends.
Bill was born in Dade City to George Preston Agner (1916-1947) and Ellen Tancred (1916-2008). After living much of his adult life in Polk County, he spent the last 20 years in his hometown. He is a graduate of Pasco High School and the University of Georgia, where he earned an Agricultural Engineering degree on a football scholarship. In 1959, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Nina Marie Jernigan (1940-2000). Bill spent 3 years in the US Marine Corps before starting his career in the Citrus industry with Lykes Pasco, then with Mobile Chemical. In the early 1970s, he began working in residential construction and subsequently founded Central Florida Contractors, the family business for over 30 years.
Throughout his life he raised cattle and horses, periodically competing his horses in shows and rodeo events. But on Saturdays in the fall, you could be sure to find him watching college football, wearing red & black, and cheering GO DAWGS! The Wally's Boys Annual G-Day Breakfast, a reunion of players coached by Wally Butts from 1939-1960, was a yearly highlight with a special group of men who shared his love of Georgia Football.
Bill is survived by his wife Yvonne Agner; three children (and spouses) William Agner, Jr. (Kathy), Daniel Agner (Laura), Marie Gutgesell (Garry), three step-children: Diane (Jack) Kirschenbaum, Neal (Kim) Sickler and Warren Sickler; three grandchildren: Kathryne Agner, George Agner, Julia Gutgesell; and three great children; Abram, Daniel, Madelyn.
A graveside service will be held at Dade City Cemetery on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11am. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made, in Bill's name, to the Cancer Research Institute at: www.cancerresearch.org
