WILLIAM 'TOM'
MORRISON, 65
LAKELAND - William 'Tom' Morrison, 65, of Lakeland, passed away June 26, 2019. He was born January 5, 1954 in Tampa, Florida. Tom worked as a respiratory therapist and was a member of the First Baptist Church at the Mall.
He is survived by his wife Lori Canady Morrison; daughters Mel-inda (Matt) Diaz; daughter Monica (Mark) Lanier; father in-law and mother in-law Charles and Dolores Canady; grandchildren Bella and Xavi Diaz & Chloe and Mollie Lanier.
Visitation will be from 10-11 am, Monday, July 1, 2019 with a memorial service at 11 am at Gentry-Morrison at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Homes, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33815.
Tom was a loving and caring husband, father and PePa, always placing his faith and trust in God. Tom loved and lived life to its fullest. He enjoyed good fishing, good friends, and good music. His kind smile and beautiful blue eyes will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew him.
Published in Ledger from June 30 to July 1, 2019