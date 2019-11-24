|
WILLIAM 'FRED'
NALLY, 87
LAKELAND - William 'Fred' Nally died on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Born Saturday, March 26, 1932 in Princeton, Indiana. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force as well as the Dixieland lions Club and The Elks Club. He worked as a Real Estate Developer.
He is survived by a brother-in-law Billy Joe Smith, two sister-in-laws, Jean Huntley, and Janet (Tom) Seibel, as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10am in The Auburndale Memorial Park, Auburndale Florida.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019