Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM NALLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM "FRED" NALLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM "FRED" NALLY Obituary
WILLIAM 'FRED'
NALLY, 87
LAKELAND - William 'Fred' Nally died on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Born Saturday, March 26, 1932 in Princeton, Indiana. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force as well as the Dixieland lions Club and The Elks Club. He worked as a Real Estate Developer.
He is survived by a brother-in-law Billy Joe Smith, two sister-in-laws, Jean Huntley, and Janet (Tom) Seibel, as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10am in The Auburndale Memorial Park, Auburndale Florida.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -