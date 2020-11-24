WILLIAM 'BILL' P.
FURNELL, 76
LAKELAND - On November 18, 2020, William 'Bill' P. Furnell, beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Friend, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after a Stroke and then a 12 year battle with Vascular Dementia.
Born in Warren Ohio, in 1944 he moved to Lakeland as young child and took up roots in Lakeland as Lakeland would become his hometown. Bill was a Lakeland Dreadnaught and then went to Florida Southern College where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1966. As a ROTC Graduate he entered the United States Army as an Officer on active duty and was stationed at the Fort Polk Army Base in Fort Polk Louisiana. Upon returning to Lakeland Bill specialized in Real Estate and Property Management. Bill enjoyed Water Skiing and Skied for the Lakeland Ski Club and was a Dick Pope Skier for Cypress Gardens. Bill also enjoyed Moto Cross Racing and the camaraderie of the Moto Cross Circuit. Bill was devoted to his children and family as he made it a priority to be there for them whenever they needed him the most. For this reason as well as many others, he will be dearly missed.
Bill is preceded in death by his father Floyd Furnell, mother Georgia Prevatt, and grandson Mat Fike.
Bill is survived by his three children, Greg (aka) Rolan Furnell, Nieta Furnell-Alford, Rod Furnell, and three grandchildren Chase Cleveland, Crystal Furnell, Lexi Furnell, and his two great grandchildren, Maryjane Cleveland and Mason Fike and his sister Pam Blanchard.
While a private burial is planned, Donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA or a charity of your choice
.