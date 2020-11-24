1/1
WILLIAM P. "BILL" FURNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM 'BILL' P.
FURNELL, 76

LAKELAND - On November 18, 2020, William 'Bill' P. Furnell, beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Friend, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after a Stroke and then a 12 year battle with Vascular Dementia.
Born in Warren Ohio, in 1944 he moved to Lakeland as young child and took up roots in Lakeland as Lakeland would become his hometown. Bill was a Lakeland Dreadnaught and then went to Florida Southern College where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1966. As a ROTC Graduate he entered the United States Army as an Officer on active duty and was stationed at the Fort Polk Army Base in Fort Polk Louisiana. Upon returning to Lakeland Bill specialized in Real Estate and Property Management. Bill enjoyed Water Skiing and Skied for the Lakeland Ski Club and was a Dick Pope Skier for Cypress Gardens. Bill also enjoyed Moto Cross Racing and the camaraderie of the Moto Cross Circuit. Bill was devoted to his children and family as he made it a priority to be there for them whenever they needed him the most. For this reason as well as many others, he will be dearly missed.
Bill is preceded in death by his father Floyd Furnell, mother Georgia Prevatt, and grandson Mat Fike.
Bill is survived by his three children, Greg (aka) Rolan Furnell, Nieta Furnell-Alford, Rod Furnell, and three grandchildren Chase Cleveland, Crystal Furnell, Lexi Furnell, and his two great grandchildren, Maryjane Cleveland and Mason Fike and his sister Pam Blanchard.
While a private burial is planned, Donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA or a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved