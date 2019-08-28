|
|
WILLIAM PAIGE 'BILL' HALL, 81
BARTOW - William Paige 'Bill Hall, 81, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Sunday, August 25th, 2019.
Born February 14, 1938 in Bartow, FL to Charles and Addie Hall, Bill is one of eleven children and has been a lifelong resident of Bartow. Bill was an Armored Tank Sergeant in United States Army's prestigious 101st Airborne Division at Ladd Army Airfield in Fairbanks, Alaska (1955-1958). In 1959 he married the love of his life, Mary Frances and together they raised three wonderful children. A retired reclamation superintendent for US Agri-Chem, Bill became a 'laborer of love' for his wife in 1992 when she opened Hall's Treehouse Nursery in Bartow. She became the 'Tabebuia Queen' and he was quick with the cart to load up and deliver her famous flowering trees. In recent years Bill enjoyed fishing with his boys and nightly karaoke sessions at his home.
Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances, his daughter Patricia and his K9 companions Barkley and Tori. He is survived by his sons: Tally Hall (Betty) and Spencer Hall (Cindy), both of Bartow; fourteen grandchildren: Jason Hall of Bartow, Amanda Braswell (Jamie), Courtney Volberg (Brian) and Bryant Clark (LeeAnna) of Brooksville, Derek Hall (Erica) of St. Augus-tine, Darron Hall (Mia) of Auburndale, Kristen Hall, Morgan Bryan, David Bryan and Savannah Bryan of Bartow, Alissa Hall of Colorado and Natasha Hall of Lakeland, Christina Brady (Dav-id) of Canton, GA and Darlene Bryan of Cartersville, GA, thirteen great - grandchildren and K9 companion Miley Shay.
Family will receive friends 5 to 7 pm Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Whidden-Mc-Lean Funeral Home. Funeral service 10:00 am Friday, August 30th at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gandy Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com. Donations in memory of Bill Hall to the are appreciated.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019