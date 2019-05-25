|
WILLIAM 'BILL'
PIELOCIK
LAKELAND - William 'Bill' Pielocik died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital in FL. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol Gilman Pielocik of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Clinton, MA, his parents Bill and Betty Pielocik of Lakeland, FL, his brothers Mark Pielocik of Franklin, MA and Gary Pielocik and his wife Trina of Blackstone, MA, his brother-in-law Francis J. Gilman and his wife Carol Lee of Sturbridge, MA, his sister-in-law Sandra Daniel and her husband Mark. He has a large extended family of 3 nieces, 3 nephews, a great niece and 4 great nephews and many cousins.
Bill was born in Clinton, MA in 1951. He retired from Hewlett Packard in 2002. He enjoyed rocks and minerals, traveling, swimming in his pool, Boston sport teams, was a major fan of Tom Brady. He collected toys, coins, rock and minerals. He loved history, space and science, gold rush, Star Trek, was a big fan of 1950 and 60s westerns. He wrote two science fiction novels. He loved nature, children and animals.
Celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home, 1300 E. Canal Street, Mulberry, FL, 33860.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105-1942 or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT, 84741.
Published in Ledger from May 25 to May 26, 2019