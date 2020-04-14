|
WILLIAM 'BILL' PRICE CLARK
WINTER HAVEN - William 'Bill' Price Clark passed away peacefully, early in the morning of April 1 st, 2020.
He is survived by his two sisters, Brynda Foster & Pat Seeger, including his step-daughter, Polly Loeber.
Bill grew up in Clermont, Florida but became a permanent resident of Winter Haven many years ago. He was a very private individual, usually preferring the company of his cats to people. Bill spent two years in the army stationed in Germany and won the nickname 'The Brain' by his fellow recruits. He was an avid reader of science fiction, fond of old-time movies, traveling, collecting coins and WWII metals. He won several awards for his volunteer work teaching literacy skills in Lake Correctional Institution & belonging to and being involved in the South Lake Literacy Project. No matter what job he undertook, paid or unpaid, he excelled and was well respected by all who knew him. His longest employment was with Health & Human Services. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. I'd like to give a special thanks to Polly and Arlene who gave such wonderful care to Bill at the end of his life.
The family would appreciate donations in his name be directed to local animal shelters.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020