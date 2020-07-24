WILLIAM R. 'BILL'

LEES, Sr. 94



MULBERRY - William R. 'Bill' Lees, Sr., age 94, died April 4, 2020. He was born in Johnstown, PA. and lived in NY and FL.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Holtzman Lees and daughter, Georgianne Nagy. He is survived by his son, William R. Lees, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Maria; a sister, Mary Ann Kelley, along with 5 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bill served as a WWII veteran, infantry division, active in Europe, the Philippines and the US. He was also an active Lion's Club member, in NY and Fla.

His Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 27 at 11:00 am, at St. John Neumann Catholic church, following with Military Honors at the Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, at 2:30 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store