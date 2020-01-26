|
WILLIAM R.
SWINFORD, 80
WINTER HAVEN - William R. Swinford, 80, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away January 22, 2020 at the Winter Haven Hospital.
He was born on September 22, 1939 in Florence, Alabama to William and Eleanor Swinford.
William is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sela, his two sons, Michael and Brian; as well as one brother and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Polk State College Foundation under the William Swinford Scholarship their address is 999 Avenue H NE, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020