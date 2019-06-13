Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GODFREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM RAY GODFREY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM RAY GODFREY Obituary
WILLIAM RAY
GODFREY, 89

LAKELAND - William Ray Godfrey, 89, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Forest City, N.C. on February 18th, 1930. After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, he graduated from Florida Southern College in 1957.
Ray and his beloved wife Martha were married 61 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Dean Christian Godfrey, and by six brothers and four sisters. Ray was a retired pharmaceutical representative. He is survived by his wife and his son Geoffrey Ray Godfrey of St. Petersburg, FL. He also has one granddaughter, Kelley Christian Godfrey of Orlando, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ray's life will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Colonnades Clubhouse in Lakeland from 11-2.
Published in Ledger from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.