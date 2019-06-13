|
WILLIAM RAY
GODFREY, 89
LAKELAND - William Ray Godfrey, 89, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Forest City, N.C. on February 18th, 1930. After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, he graduated from Florida Southern College in 1957.
Ray and his beloved wife Martha were married 61 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Dean Christian Godfrey, and by six brothers and four sisters. Ray was a retired pharmaceutical representative. He is survived by his wife and his son Geoffrey Ray Godfrey of St. Petersburg, FL. He also has one granddaughter, Kelley Christian Godfrey of Orlando, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ray's life will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Colonnades Clubhouse in Lakeland from 11-2.
Published in Ledger from June 13 to June 14, 2019