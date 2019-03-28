|
WILLIAM
RAYMOND LOCKE, Jr., 64
BARTOW - William Raymond Locke, Jr., age 64, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. Raymond is survived by his wife, Ruby Digby; his sons, Gabriel Locke and Blair Locke; step-children, Brian Digby and Cathy Digby; his mother, Loretta Locke; siblings, Lorna Locke Duffee, Tim Locke and Steve Locke. He is predeceased by his father, William Raymond Locke, Sr. and his son, William Ryan Locke. Raymond is also survived by numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews; and 12 grandchildren.
A memorial service will held at 1:00 p.m. on April 13, 2019 at Vineyard Church of God, 490 W. Vine Street, Bartow, Florida. Family, friends, and others whose lives Raymond touched are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made in memory of William Raymond Locke to: Disabled Veterans Association.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019