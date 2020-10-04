WILLIAM RAYMOND OLDFIELD, 84
LAKE WALES - William Raymond Oldfield, 84, passed away peacefully from leukemia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Bill was born on August 19, 1936 in Rochester, NY. He is predeceased by his mother, Florence Oldfield; father, Raymond Oldfield; sister, Kathleen Riley; and brother, Daniel Oldfield. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy K. Oldfield; sons, William Oldfield, Stephen Oldfield, and David (Mary Kay) Oldfield; grandchildren, Bret Oldfield, Lindsay (Scott) Hannon, Adam Oldfield, and Catherine Oldfield; great-grand-children, Connor Hannon, and Audrey Hannon; brothers, Tom (Rose) Oldfield, and Bob (Dorothy) Oldfield; along with many nieces and nephews. Bill is survived by his loving puppy Casey.
Bill worked for 36 years at Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, NY as a Relationship Manager, Data Center Services, and Corporate Information Systems. Bill and Nancy retired to Florida 30 years ago, living in Fort Myers and Lake Ashton (Lake Wales).
Bill's great passion in life was his best friend and soulmate, the love of his life, his wife Nancy (Monk). Every day of their 63 years together was a blessing.
Bill also had a passion for golf, his family, walking with his dogs, and ice cream. He lived life to the fullest, always putting others before himself, he was very kind, caring, giving, and full of wisdom with a keen sense of style.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William Oldfield's name to Good Shepherd Hospice (450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823) or to SPCA Florida (5850 Brannen Rd. S., Lakeland, FL 33813).
.