1/1
WILLIAM RAYMOND OLDFIELD
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM RAYMOND OLDFIELD, 84

LAKE WALES - William Raymond Oldfield, 84, passed away peacefully from leukemia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Bill was born on August 19, 1936 in Rochester, NY. He is predeceased by his mother, Florence Oldfield; father, Raymond Oldfield; sister, Kathleen Riley; and brother, Daniel Oldfield. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy K. Oldfield; sons, William Oldfield, Stephen Oldfield, and David (Mary Kay) Oldfield; grandchildren, Bret Oldfield, Lindsay (Scott) Hannon, Adam Oldfield, and Catherine Oldfield; great-grand-children, Connor Hannon, and Audrey Hannon; brothers, Tom (Rose) Oldfield, and Bob (Dorothy) Oldfield; along with many nieces and nephews. Bill is survived by his loving puppy Casey.
Bill worked for 36 years at Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, NY as a Relationship Manager, Data Center Services, and Corporate Information Systems. Bill and Nancy retired to Florida 30 years ago, living in Fort Myers and Lake Ashton (Lake Wales).
Bill's great passion in life was his best friend and soulmate, the love of his life, his wife Nancy (Monk). Every day of their 63 years together was a blessing.
Bill also had a passion for golf, his family, walking with his dogs, and ice cream. He lived life to the fullest, always putting others before himself, he was very kind, caring, giving, and full of wisdom with a keen sense of style.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William Oldfield's name to Good Shepherd Hospice (450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823) or to SPCA Florida (5850 Brannen Rd. S., Lakeland, FL 33813).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved