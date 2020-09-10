WILLIAM ROBERT

HATCHER



LAKELAND - William Robert Hatcher passed away early on Monday morning, September 7th, 2020 at his home in North Lakeland following a very lengthy illness of a heart condition.

Known to his dear friends as 'Red' Hatcher has recently passed his 97th birthday. He is the last of his siblings to pass away. Having lost two sisters & his brother over the past few years as well as his wife, Anna Lorraine (Olson) on March 11, 2011.

He is survived by two sons, Edward & Raymond Hatcher & his wife Debbie. He has left two daughters, Sandra Raye Faulk of Lago Vista, Texas & Dianne Sue Davidson of Lakeland as well many grandchildren.

Known by his family as Papa Hatcher, he was born in Coffee Springs, Alabama on June 29, 1923, son of James M Hatcher & Gussie (Peters) Hatch-er.

Papa Hatcher retired after more than 30 years working for CSX Railroad. He has been retired for more than 30 years.

His great love has always been an avid cast net fisherman with his grandchildren & his railroad buddies.

Papa Hatcher is a veteran of the US Navy having served three years in the South Pacific during World War II.

Visitation will be held 9-10 am Saturday at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland. Private interment will be in Socrum Cemetery.



