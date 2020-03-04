|
|
WILLIAM ROOKS
STEVENS, 90
AUBURNDALE - William Rooks Stevens, age 90, of Auburndale, Florida passed away on February 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.
He was born January 2, 1930 to William S. Stevens and Blanche Stevens in Waukegan, IL.
William attended East Troy High School in Wisconsin (1947) and University of Wisconsin with a degree in Botany (1951).
He married Marilyn Elaine Peterson on April 23, 1955. He was a Ryerson Steel Sales Representative.
William was an active member of various Lutheran churches and served as Council President, Sunday School Superintendent and lead fundraising dinners. He was also a member of the RA Fox Society, Winter Haven Nautical Club, and the Polk County Archaeological Clubb. He loved snow skiing, antiquing, golfing and boating with his family.
William served in the Navy from 1951-1955 as a Lieutenant Junior Grade.
William is survived by daughters Kristen McMasters, Westminster, MD, Elizabeth Gillham, Orlando, FL, son Carl Stevens Orlando, FL, and four grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held by Pastor William Hecht at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 1910 Havendale Blvd. Winter Haven, FL 33881 on March 14, 2020 at 10:30am and a Graveside Service at Conway United Methodist Cemetery, 3401 South Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812 at 3:00pm.
The family suggests that donations be made to Give Kids The World 210 South Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746 ATTN: Finance or
gktw.org .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020