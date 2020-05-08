WILLIAM RUSSELL "BILLY" SLONE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM
RUSSELL 'BILLY' SLONE, 52

SIDNEY, KY. - William Russell 'Billy' Slone, 52, of Sidney, KY passed April 26, 2020.
Billy was born March 26, 1968 a son of Elster Slone and Sandra Thacker. Other than his parents, Billy was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffery Slone and Rufus 'Sparky' Thacker. Also, two sisters Tami Slone and Lorraine Crumrine.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Amanda Slone of Lake Wales, five siblings Elster Slone Jr. of Kimper, KY, Vernon Cope of Alabama, David Slone of Florida, Joseph Thacker and Margie Jones, both of Tennessee.
Billy is also survived by his grandchildren, Donovan, Desean and Kynlee of Lake Wales, FL. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who mourn his passing.
He will be remembered for his infectious laugh and caring heart.
So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy. John 16:22

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 9, 2020
Ill miss you unk;) he had a heart of gold a big one just like everyone in the family i remember when i was younger he use to make me so mad calling me raygon i would always yell and get mad and say thats not my name ill miss you unk well at least your with my daddy,unk jeff,grams,&grandpa i miss you all so much!
Megan thacker
Family
May 8, 2020
didn't get to see him very often but every time I did,he was so nice and treated me so good,i will never forget you Billy Slone,i remember cutting his an davys hair on his and my aunt and uncle-Elvie & Lonzos front porch there on harrican holler,at kimper :) he loved to talk an joke and laugh an smile..he will be missed..prayers up for comfort
carolyn hurley
Family
May 8, 2020
My prayers are with David and his family !! May God comfort your heart and give you peace in a time of sorrow. God Bless you all.
Cory
Friend
May 8, 2020
My dear sweet friend. He was actually more like family. We grew up around each other. He was always smiling & joking. Never a dull moment with him around. I wish I could have seen him just one more time. I will miss him dearly. Praying for all the family. Love you all.
Georgia Funk
Friend
May 8, 2020
My prayers are with all of you. May God comfort your heart and give you peace in a time of sorrow. God Bless you all.
Tony Gushlaw
Friend
May 8, 2020
We love and miss you so much Uncle Billy!
Rebel Worth
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved