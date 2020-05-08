WILLIAM

RUSSELL 'BILLY' SLONE, 52



SIDNEY, KY. - William Russell 'Billy' Slone, 52, of Sidney, KY passed April 26, 2020.

Billy was born March 26, 1968 a son of Elster Slone and Sandra Thacker. Other than his parents, Billy was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffery Slone and Rufus 'Sparky' Thacker. Also, two sisters Tami Slone and Lorraine Crumrine.

Billy is survived by his daughter, Amanda Slone of Lake Wales, five siblings Elster Slone Jr. of Kimper, KY, Vernon Cope of Alabama, David Slone of Florida, Joseph Thacker and Margie Jones, both of Tennessee.

Billy is also survived by his grandchildren, Donovan, Desean and Kynlee of Lake Wales, FL. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who mourn his passing.

He will be remembered for his infectious laugh and caring heart.

So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy. John 16:22



