WILLIAM "DALE" SANDERS

WILLIAM "DALE" SANDERS Obituary
WILLIAM 'DALE'
SANDERS, 80

LAKELAND - William 'Dale' Sanders, 80, of Lakeland, passed away suddenly on Dec. 26, 2019.
He was born and raised in Miami, FL. Dale graduated from Edison High and attended U of M. He served in Army National Guard during Cuban crisis. Dale was a retired sales rep. for Old Dominion Freight Line in Tampa, FL.
He is preceded in death by his mother Louise and brother Ken.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Ruth, and two nieces Christi Graham and Kendra McCullough.
Memorial gathering will be at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 Bartow Rd Lakeland, FL, on Jan. 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to (800) 478-5833 would be appreciated.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
