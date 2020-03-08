|
WILLIAM
SHOCKLEY
1932 - 2020
LAKE WALES - William L. Shockley, 87, passed away suddenly from heart failure, March 1, 2020. William 'Bill' was born April 16, 1932, in Kokomo, IN. He was the widower of Joyce (Stephens) Shockley, and the son of William C. Shockley and Goldie (Goebel) Shockley. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After living most of his life in Muncie, IN, William retired in Lake Wales during the mid-90s with his wife of 68 years. He was a member of Lake Wales Alliance Church.
Until retiring, William worked most of his life as a machine repairman, first with glass manufacturing at Ball Corporation at locations in Muncie and Mundelein, IL, then with automotive manufacturing at Chrysler in New Castle, IN, where he was a member of the UAW.
In his spare time, William loved the outdoors, enjoying squirrel, rabbit and deer hunting, fishing, boating and water skiing. William had a heart of gold and loved helping others. He spent his senior years helping friends and neighbors, applying his skills as a handyman of many talents.
Surviving are sons Gary Shockley of Palmdale, CA, and Jack Shockley (wife Billie) of Gate City, VA; granddaughter Anna Marie Shockley, and great grandchildren Kayleah, Kristopher, and Konor, all of Lake Wales; step-granddaughter Krista Wagner of Lake Wales; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding William in death were wife Joyce, son Jeffery Shockley, and sister Betty (Shockley) Farris.
A celebration of life memorial service will be Wednesday, March 25, at 2:00 pm, at Lake Wales Alliance Church, 325 North Buck Moore Road, Lake Wales, FL 33859-0288. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the church (mailing address: PO Box 288). Online condolences may be posted at www.tributes.com . Search for William Shockley in FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020