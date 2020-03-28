|
WILLIAM T. 'BILL'
WAGNER, 94
LAKELAND - William T. 'Bill' Wagner, 94, entered into eternal rest on Wed-nesday, March 25, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Bill was born in Monessen PA on March 15, 1926.
He is survived by the love of his life, Dolores 'Dee,' after 73 years of marriage. He leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Bill (Bernie) Wagner of Lakeland and his daughter, Becki (Phil) Riley of Lakeland, four grandchildren, Beth Clark of Virginia, Josh (Leilani) Riley of Lakeland, Amy (Russ) Rack of Lakeland and Emilee (Lance) Niekro of Lakeland, ten great-grand-children and one great great-granddaughter.
Bill was a US Navy veteran of WW II, serving in the Admiralty Island. He was a draftsman by trade and taught architectural drafting for Pittsburgh City Schools. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Upon retirement, Bill & Dee moved to Highland Fairways in Lakeland. Bill was an avid barbershop singer and member of the S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A for 50 years. His quartet performed throughout the community and Disney World. He was instrumental in starting the man-to-man prostate support group at Watson Clinic and the Apple Computer Club in Lakeland. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland.
Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. A memorial service with military honors at Florida National Cemetery will be announced in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020