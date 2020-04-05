Home

WILLIAM TERRY MAHONEY

WILLIAM TERRY MAHONEY Obituary
WILLIAM TERRY
MAHONEY, 74

LAKELAND - William 'Bill' Terry Mahoney, 74, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness March 30, 2020 at Opis Highland Lakes Center.
He was born August 16, 1945 in Welch, W.V., the son of Charles Terry Mahoney and Cleo (Deskins) Mahoney.
Bill graduated from Elkton High School, Class of 1963. He married Doris Gilbert in 1963 and they were married for 20 years.
Bill worked for the DuPont Company, Pencader Plant, in Newark DE and after moving to Florida was a Plant Manager for Juice Bowl in Lakeland.
Bill played baseball, basketball, and football in school. Later he played softball for Baker's Restaurant and Susie's Inn with many of his closest friends. He later took up Golf, and patiently, taught his children to play. His greatest joy was watching them play in tournaments and for their high school golf teams.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 2 sons, Robert T. Mahoney and Robert J. Mahoney.
Surviving are his son, David T. Mahoney, and wife, Linda, Lakeland, FL; his daughter, Teresa M. Gregg, and husband, Gary, Elkton, MD; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, Aunt Helen and Uncle Elmer Ball, Centerburg, OH, who held a special place in his heart, along with other Aunts and Uncles in Ohio; and dear friends, Lynn McGarra and Aaron Price.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
