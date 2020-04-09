|
|
WILLIAM
'KENNETH' THORNTON, 78
LAKELAND - William 'Kenneth' Thornton, age 78, passed away April 3, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.
Mr. Thornton was born in Graham, TN. on November 1, 1941 to Jesse David & Sina Lou (England) Thornton. He moved to Lakeland from Land O' Lakes 20 years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy (Peace Time), an electrician for Anheuser Busch and of the Assembly of God faith.
He is survived by his wife: Sallie Fay Thornton, daughter: Melanie (Robert) Gilliland, son: Kenny Thornton and late wife Kim, grandchildren: Corey, Melissa & Owen, great grandchildren: Drake, Elijah, Lily & Mazie, sisters: Mary Stuart & Anna Thornton.
The family will have a celebration of 'Kenneth's' life at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020