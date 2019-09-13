|
WILLIAM VESTER
BLANTON, 88
LAKELAND - William Vester Blanton died peacefully at the Estates at Carpenters on September 10, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida at the age of 88.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Virginia, sons Dennis (Monica) Blanton, Jim (Cheryl) Thedford, Steve (Gemma) Thedford, daughter Vesta (Wayne) Dunlap, sister Linda Evans and many grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Loretta Blanton, wife Edith, daughter Loretta Penniman, son Steve Blanton.
A memorial service will be held at the Estates at Carpenters on September 14, 2019, at 2:00 PM.
The family would like to thank his many caregivers at Carpenters for their loving care over the years.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019