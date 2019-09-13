Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM BLANTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM VESTER BLANTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM VESTER BLANTON Obituary
WILLIAM VESTER
BLANTON, 88

LAKELAND - William Vester Blanton died peacefully at the Estates at Carpenters on September 10, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida at the age of 88.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Virginia, sons Dennis (Monica) Blanton, Jim (Cheryl) Thedford, Steve (Gemma) Thedford, daughter Vesta (Wayne) Dunlap, sister Linda Evans and many grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Loretta Blanton, wife Edith, daughter Loretta Penniman, son Steve Blanton.
A memorial service will be held at the Estates at Carpenters on September 14, 2019, at 2:00 PM.
The family would like to thank his many caregivers at Carpenters for their loving care over the years.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.