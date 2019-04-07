|
WILLIAM (BILL)
WAYNE KNAPP
LAKELAND-William (Bill) Wayne Knapp, 71, of Lakeland, passed away on Monday, April 1st. He was born in Traverse City, MI and was a 1966 graduate of Kathleen High School.
After serving our country in Viet Nam in the US Army, he worked until his retirement from UPS.
He was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Wayne Knapp. He is survived by his sisters Beth Sawyer, Roxie Morgan Johnson, and Marcia Hall along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. A family gathering will be held to celebrate Bill's life.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019