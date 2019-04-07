Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Wayne (Bill) Knapp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Wayne (Bill) Knapp Obituary
WILLIAM (BILL)
WAYNE KNAPP

LAKELAND-William (Bill) Wayne Knapp, 71, of Lakeland, passed away on Monday, April 1st. He was born in Traverse City, MI and was a 1966 graduate of Kathleen High School.
After serving our country in Viet Nam in the US Army, he worked until his retirement from UPS.
He was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Wayne Knapp. He is survived by his sisters Beth Sawyer, Roxie Morgan Johnson, and Marcia Hall along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. A family gathering will be held to celebrate Bill's life.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.