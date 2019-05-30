|
|
WILLIAM WINSTON
GULLIE, 90
LAKE WALES - William Winston Gullie, 90, of Lake Wales, passed Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Lake Wales Medical Center.
He was born May 19, 1929 in Durham, North Carolina to the late Charles Vernon and Catherine Grace (Crabtree) Gullie. Winston was a Retired Retail Manager having managed TG&Y, Grants, and Kress which lead him to travel around the country. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lake Wales and a member many years ago with the Jaycee's in Americus, GA. He also played softball in Americus, GA and church softball in Macon, GA. He enjoyed gardening, yardwork, the outdoors, sports, the oldies music, reading the newspaper and was a very friendly neighbor who never met a stranger. He enjoyed his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie P. Gullie; his son, Michael Dean Gullie; daughters, Janice Faith and Janet Faye Gullie.
Survivors include his sons, Terry Gullie of Lake Wales, Gary Vaughn Gullie, Sr. and wife Vilma of Warner Robbins, Ga.; half brother, Charles Rickey Mims of Nokomis, Fl and his wife Polly Ann of Durham, NC; 2 grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be held under the direction of Clements Funeral Services Inc. in Durham, North Carolina. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from May 30 to May 31, 2019