WILLIAM Y. 'BILL'
WILLIAMSON, 71
BARTOW - William Y. 'Bill' Williamson, 71, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Born October 25, 1948 in Gantt, AL, Mr. Williamson was a resident of Bartow since 1982, moving from Alabama. He was a commercial truck driver for many years.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Katie Williamson. He is survived by three sons: Billy Williamson, Jr., & wife Stephanie and Alex Williamson, all of Lakeland, and Michael Williamson & wife Beverly of Bartow; a brother: Jimmy Williamson of Adel, GA; a sister: Darlene Chancey and husband Gary of Thomasville, GA and four grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9:00 -10:00 AM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 1:30 PM. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020