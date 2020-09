Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIE ANDREW

LEWIS, 72

Retired/Publix



JACKSONVILLE - Willie Andrew Lewis, 72, passed 8/20/20. View: today 9/3, 10-11 a.m. Svc. 11 a.m. All svcs. will be at Coney Chapel. Coney F.H.



