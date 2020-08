WILLIEHAYWOODBRANDON - Mr. Willie Haywood Sr., 94 years old, died of Covid-19 on August 4, 2020 at Lakeland Memorial Hospital in Lakeland, FL. Born in Ft. Meade, FL, on March 1, 1929, he moved from Somerset, NJ in 1994 to Brandon, Fl. He served honorably in the U.S. Army World War II. He was a retired industrial worker and truck driver in NJ. He was a member of Beulah MB Church, Ft. Meade, FL.of Brandon, FL, born March 1, 1929; passed on August 4, 2020.He is survived by his sons: Dexter Haywood (Debbie), Somerset, NJ, Alwin 'Marty' Haywood, Somerset, NJ, Tyrone Haywood (Nadine), Charlotte, N.C., Brian Johnson, New Brunswick, NJ, David Haywood, Tampa, daughter Sandra Redick, Tampa; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren (triplets).Visitation Friday, August 7 from 4-6 pm at Williams Funeral Home, Bartow, Fl. Funeral 10am Graveside at Morrison Cemetery, Ft. Meade, FL.