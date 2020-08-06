Catina & Family:

My deepest condolences to each of you in the passing of your mother. Mrs. Willie & I worked years together at Ametek and we were all like family there. She always had a kind spirit and the most beautiful smile. She loved her kids very much.....she talked about all of you often. May she R.I.P and may her memories live on.

Lisa White

