Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
August 3, 2020
May God bless and comfort you during this difficult time. My sincere condolences to the family and friends.
Tamaria Leon
August 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sontersa Jones
Coworker
August 2, 2020
Sending our love and condolences She and my grandmother were good friends
Lakeisha Salter
Friend
August 2, 2020
Catina & Family: My deepest condolences to each of you in the passing of your mother. Mrs. Willie & I worked years together at Ametek and we were all like family there. She always had a kind spirit and the most beautiful smile. She loved her kids very much.....she talked about all of you often. May she R.I.P and may her memories live on. Deep Sympathy Ex coworker & Friend Lisa White
Lisa White
Coworker
July 31, 2020
Catina so sorry for the loss of your Mother. We worked together at Ametek. My sincere condolences.
Kelley Aasand
July 29, 2020
keeping you all close in caring thoughts and prayers, praying that God will uplift your spirit during this difficult time. With our deepest sympathy.
Pastor Abraham Moffatt
Friend
July 27, 2020
Praying that God will lead, guide, and comfort you during the loss of your love one.
Mable Miler
Friend
July 27, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends.
Helen Marie Lewis
