WILLIE RICHARD
ZIGLAR, 86
WINTER HAVEN - Willie Richard Ziglar, age 86, passed away on May 19, 2019 in Orlando, FL.
He was born on September 29, 1932 to Fernie & Annie Ziglar in Oak Grove, FL. Willie was a resident of Winter Haven for most of his life where he worked maintenance for the Continental Can Company, and also is a Veteran of the United States Navy. He attended Northridge Baptist Church in Haines City, the Orchid Society and operated Ziglar's Florist in Winter Haven for 30+ years.
Willie is preceded in death by his father & daughter: Judy Tisko. He is survived by: mother: Annie Ziglar of Winter Haven, daughter: Jill (Roger) Stover of Virginia, granddaughter: Jessica (Peter) Strack of Windermere, FL, and fiancée: Ms. Lueverne Meek.
There will be a visitation for Willie at Kersey Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 9:00-10:00am. A Graveside Service will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park, 2450 US Highway 17 North, Winter Haven, FL, 33881, 10:30am.
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2019