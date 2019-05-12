|
WILLIS
'HOWARD'
THOMAS, 91
LAKELAND - Mr. Willis 'Howard' Thomas, age 91, a resident of Lakeland, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice Lakeland with his family by his side.
Mr. Thomas was born February 25, 1928, in Decatur County, Georgia to Jefferson Davis and Ursie Lee (Smith) Thomas. He was a United States Navy veteran serving in WWII and a member of Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene in Lakeland. He was a resident of Lakeland since 2001 coming from Miami. Howard grew up in Miami and spent most of his time down in the Keys with family. He was the owner/operator of Thomas & Sons A/C Company in Miami. He was an avid collector of war memorabilia, studying of aircrafts and piloting single engine aircraft. Howard loved boating, enjoyed fishing, watching boxing on TV and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Howard is survived by his loving family: wife of 70 1/2 years: Joan Thomas of Lakeland, FL, 4 sons: Phillip (Joanie) Thomas of Cooper City, FL, Howard 'Rusty' (Terri) Thomas of Lakeland, FL, Timothy (Debra) Thomas of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Keith (Susan) Thomas of Albemarle, N.C., 14 grandchildren: Debra, Sheli, Matthew, Joseph, Billy, Amy, Rebecca, Rachel, Howard, Sarah, Tamra, Kathryn, Jennifer & Kevin, 23 gt. grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Thomas' name may be made to: Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene, 6868 N. Socrum Loop Rd., Lakeland, FL, 33809.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14th at Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene, 6868 N. Socrum Loop Rd., Lakeland. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
