WILLIS 'HAROLD'
WELLS, 83
LAKELAND - Willis 'Harold' Wells went to be with the Lord on Jan 10, 2020 after brief complications with pneumonia and Small Cell Carcinoma at the age of 83. Harold was born on May 18, 1936 in Frostproof, FL. Harold worked for the State of Florida as Lieutenant in the Dept of Natural Resources for many years. He finished his career working in the concrete business for Florida Mining and Ewell Industries (RMC), both in Lakeland, FL.
Harold loved hunting, fishing, playing poker, and spending time outdoors. He especially looked forward to attending the 'Wells Brothers' annual reunion every February at River Ranch. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren who affectionately called him 'Pops.' Harold was a man of few words, but had a heart of gold and always put his family first.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mazie Wells, his brothers: Tommy Wells, Alfred Wells, Aubrey Wells, Curtis Wells, and sister Evon Smith. He is survived by his wife Jeanette Wells of 37 years, children: Sheila Hughes (Rick), Randy Wells (Donna), Kenny Wells, and Paul Wells (Linda), step-children: Rocky White (Joyce), Melony Gaffney (Bar-ry), and Macara Parker (Jason), brothers: Lucky Wells, Raymond Wells (Sandra), Dale Wells (Cindy), Howard Wells (Judy), and sister Joann Wells. Harold had 13 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
A celebration of Life will be held at The Casket Store and Funeral Chapel, 2090 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803 on Friday, Jan 31, 2020 at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, it was Harold's wish that contributions be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020