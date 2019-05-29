|
|
WILMA
ALLEN, 99
AUBURNDALE - Wilma Allen, 99, of Auburndale, FL passed away on May 25, 2019.
She was born on March 16, 1920 in Alabama to Linton G. and Ethel P. Shelfer Adams. Wilma was a retired bookkeeper having worked for some time in Jacksonville, Florida. Her and husband, J.V. liked to travel and had bought a trailer and moved from park to park.
She is predeceased by her parents and husband J.V. Allen. Wilma is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City.
Published in Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2019