WILMA BELL POUNCEY PHENESTOR, 70

Evangelist



LAKELAND - Wilma Phenestor, 70, passed 8/19/20. View: Sat. 10-11 a.m. Service at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at 1st Baptist Inst. Church. Coney F.H



