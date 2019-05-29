Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
(813) 752-1111
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMA HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMA GERALDINE CARROLL "GERI" HOWELL


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILMA GERALDINE CARROLL "GERI" HOWELL Obituary
WILMA
GERALDINE 'GERI' CARROLL HOWELL

PLANT CITY - Wilma Geraldine 'Geri' Carroll Howell passed away May 25, 2019. Geri was born in LaGrange, Georgia in 1931. She was predeceased by her husband, Sharon M. Howell. In addition to attending schools in LaGrange, she attended West Georgia College. She received her BA and MA from University of South Florida. She taught Business Education classes and was the CBE Coordinator at Pinecrest and Plant City High Schools. She also taught Business Education Classes at HCC. She is survived by her son, Mark (Antoinette) and three grandsons: Kevin (Amanda), Brian (Rachel), and Stephen. 5 great grandchildren: Harrison, Greyson, Riley, Charlotte, and Brekkin. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wells Memorial. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now