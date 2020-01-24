Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Faith Pentecostal Church
Avon Park, FL
Wilma L. Conner

Wilma L. Conner Obituary
WILMA L.
CONNER

LAKELAND - Wilma L. Conner passed on Monday, January 20, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Anthony (Andrea) Conner, Kat-rina Lunsford, (Thomas Lunsford deceased), Donald Conner and Tina Conner; grandchildren: Devin Conner, Terrill Conner, Roxie (Hardric) McMillon; great grandchild Riann Conner; siblings: Ruby Mitchell, Beauta Brown and Roxie (Hardric) McMillon.
A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, 1/26/20 at 3pm at the Faith Pentecostal Church in Avon Park with Pastor Eric Wilson officiating.
Cannon Funeral Home, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
