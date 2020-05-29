WILMA RUTH RALSTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILMA RUTH
RALSTON, 89

LAKELAND - Wilma Ruth Ralston of Lakeland was born 12/8/30 and passed away on 5/14/20.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elsworth Ralston, Jr. who died 11/20/19, and she is survived by a son and daughter, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many bible students.
A virtual memorial service will be conducted by the North Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses on 5/30.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved