WILMA RUTH

RALSTON, 89



LAKELAND - Wilma Ruth Ralston of Lakeland was born 12/8/30 and passed away on 5/14/20.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elsworth Ralston, Jr. who died 11/20/19, and she is survived by a son and daughter, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many bible students.

A virtual memorial service will be conducted by the North Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses on 5/30.



